About 5,000 virus cases as Michigan sees highest weekly count of 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported about 5,000 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 20 more related deaths.

The Friday update brings the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan to 647,899 since the virus was first detected here in March 2020 and the total number of related deaths to 16,004.

This week has seen the largest number of cases since the start of the year — and there’s still one more day to go.

On Thursday, labs tested 48,000 samples for the virus and 5,084 were positive. That’s a positivity rate of 10.59%. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County recorded two more deaths for a total of 676 and confirmed 298 more cases for a total of 51,913.

Mecosta County also reported an additional death for a total of 22. It has had 2,049 confirmed cases.

The death tally in Montcalm County was revised down by one to 88. This has not been unusual as cases are double-checked and sometimes moved between jurisdictions. The county has had 3,501 confirmed cases.

Wayne County saw six more deaths for a total of 4,010 and confirmed 905 more cases for a total of 105,184. Neighboring Oakland County has had 72,084 cases (654 more than the previous day) and 1,940 deaths (three more). Macomb County has had 62,862 cases (775 more) and 1,909 deaths (four more).

Michigan’s case rate continues to trend up after a month on the rise. The seven-day average of the positivity rate is now nearly 9%, about three times the 3% threshold public health officials say shows community spread is controlled. Hospitalizations have more than doubled in the last month. So far, the daily death rate, a lagging metric, has remained low.

Citing the increasing metrics, Ascension Borgess on Friday reinstated its strictest level of visitor restrictions. Under the rules, visitors are not allowed with the exception of one person for some patients in departments like the emergency room, intensive care, labor and delivery and pediatrics. Those who are allowed in must complete a health screening and wear a hospital-provided mask.

Michigan has received nearly 4.4 million doses of the vaccine and more than 3.9 million doses had been administered statewide, reaching a about 31% of the population over the age of 16.

Muskegon County said Friday that it has vaccinated 25% of its population, but it also warned people to be vigilant against the virus as its test positivity rate continues to rise along with the rest of the state. It says its rate is now about 5%, having doubled in the last two weeks or so.