Whitmer to give update on state’s COVID-19 response

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and health officials will provide an update on Michigan’s response to COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The governor will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. You can watch it live at 11 a.m. Thursday on woodtv.com.

The latest numbers released Wednesday put the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan at 2,295 with 43 deaths.

According to data compiled by NBC News from both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state officials, Michigan has the sixth highest number of deaths linked to coronavirus in the country and the fifth highest number of confirmed cases.

Health officials have noted that the number of test kits available is limited. Not everyone displaying symptoms will be tested. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said Monday that not enough tests have been conducted to get a clear scope of the spread of the illness.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered Michigan residents to stay at home unless they must leave to go grocery shopping or unless they are an essential service worker. If you’re sick, you shouldn’t leave the house at all. Restaurants are allowed only to offer drive-thru, carry-out or delivery. The goal is to keep the number of severe cases small enough that hospitals can handle them.

Other than following social distancing guidelines, you should keep following common-sense health practices, like washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands.

