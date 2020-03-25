Van Buren County records first COVID-19 case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Buren County has recorded its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

In a release Wednesday, the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department said it was notified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Tuesday of the positive case. The patient is a woman in her 60s who is in stable condition and has been self-isolating at her home in Van Buren County.

Wednesday’s announcement brings the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan to 1,792 with 24 deaths.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered Michigan residents to stay at home unless they must leave to go grocery shopping or unless they are an essential service worker. If you’re sick, you shouldn’t leave the house at all. Restaurants are allowed only to offer drive-thru, carry-out or delivery. The goal is to keep the number of severe cases small enough that hospitals can handle them.

Other than following social distancing guidelines, you should keep following common-sense health practices, like washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: