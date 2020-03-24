Tally of coronavirus cases in Michigan nears 1,800; 24 dead

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded another jump in coronavirus cases, with Monday’s tests confirming about 460 new patients have it.

The Monday results, released Tuesday afternoon, brought the total number of confirmed cases to 1,791 (the fifth highest figure in the nation). Nine more deaths were reported for a total of 24, the seventh most in the country.

The largest concentration of new and total cases continues to be in southeast Michigan. Wayne County, including the city of Detroit, has 873 total cases (13 deaths); Oakland County has 428 (four deaths); Macomb County has 225 (three deaths); and Washenaw County has 50 (three deaths).

The only death outside of southeast Michigan has been one in Kent County. The total number of cases in Kent County is now 31. Ottawa County’s has 15 total cases.

Newaygo County, which announced its first case Monday, on Tuesday said a second person in the county had tested positive. Muskegon County said it had seen a third: a male child.

“This is a strong reminder that COVID-19 can affect people of all ages,” Muskegon County Health Office Kathy Moore said in a statement. “It is important that everyone practice social distancing, follow all public health orders, and work together to slow the spread of this illness.”

Spectrum Health said that as of Tuesday, it had tested 1,064 patients for coronavirus. Those tests spanned all the health system’s facilities in 13 counties. Fifty-three people had tested positive so far. Of those, three were were in the hospital.

Michigan labs, including the state-run lab, hospitals and commercial labs, are processing about 1,000 tests each day.

Health officials have noted that the number of test kits available is limited. Not everyone displaying symptoms is going to get tested. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said as recently as Monday that not enough testing has been done to get a clear scope of the spread of the illness.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered Michigan residents to stay at home unless they must leave to go grocery shopping or unless they are an essential service worker. If you’re sick, you shouldn’t leave the house at all. Restaurants are allow only to offer drive-thru, carry-out or delivery. The goal is to keep the number of severe cases small enough that hospitals can handle them.

Other than following social distancing guidelines, you should keep following common-sense health practices, like washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands.

