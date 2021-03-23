About 3,500 more cases confirmed as Michigan sees virus rates rise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 3,579 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and 16 more associated deaths.

Eight of the deaths included in the Tuesday update from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services came from a records check as officials reviewed death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state.

Michigan has now seen 633,191 total confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here a little more than a year ago and 15,919 related deaths.

On Monday, labs tested 20,787 samples for the virus and 2,501 were positive. That’s a positivity rate of 12.03%. The high positivity percentage can be attributed in part to an unusually small number of tests run, but the rate has also been climbing in recent weeks.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County confirmed 135 more cases for a total of 51,134. The number of deaths remained unchanged at 668.

A few other West Michigan categories did record additional deaths:

Berrien County: One more death for 230 total; 11,324 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Kalamazoo County: One more death for 228 total; 14,376 total cases.

St. Joseph County: One more death for 82 total; 4,455 total cases.

Wayne County, where Detroit is, saw four more deaths for a total of 3,992 and confirmed 671 more cases for a total of 102,622. Neighboring Oakland County has had 70,135 cases (503 more than the previous day) and 1,935 deaths (no change). Macomb County has had 60,707 cases (523 more) and 1,901 deaths (one more).

Key virus metrics are showing concerning increases in Michigan, with several of them doubling int he last month, including the seven-day average of the case and positive test rates and the hospitalization count. The positivity rate is now nearing 8%. Public health officials say a rate below 3% shows community spread is controlled.

Michigan has received more than 4.3 million doses of the vaccine and nearly 3.6 million doses had been administered statewide, reaching about 28.5% of the population over the age of 16. The goal is to reach at least 70% — that’s at least 5.6 million people.

A few West Michigan counties are doing better than the state average, including Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa counties. Some other smaller counties have been lagging behind; health leaders say it’s because the county health departments are acting a single point of distribution for vaccines rather than having multiple hospital systems participating.

While more people are now eligible to get the vaccine in Michigan, the state has not yet seen a corresponding surge in doses being shipped. That means for now, even if you’re eligible, you may not be able to get an appointment right away.