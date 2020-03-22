Calhoun County reports 2nd confirmed coronavirus case

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Calhoun County on Sunday morning announced its second confirmed case of coronavirus.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department said the patient is being treated at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. It did not release the person’s gender, age or whether that person has underlying conditions.

Health officials said they would be in touch with anyone the patient had contact with.

Kent County says it has 21 confirmed cases. The official tally of confirmed cases across the state was 787 as of midnight Thursday. Cases confirmed on Friday will be added to that number this afternoon.

Eight deaths in Michigan have been linked to coronavirus, with four reported Saturday alone. Seven have been in metro Detroit and one at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids. All eight of the patients have either been elderly or had underlying health conditions.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday told hair, nail and tanning salons, tattoo parlors and similar businesses they would have to shut down as part of widespread social distancing measures. She had already banned gatherings of more than 50 people and ordered the closure of bars, restaurant dining rooms and gyms.

Everyone should also wash their hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, cough into their arm or a tissue rather than their hands and avoid touching their face with unwashed hands. When in public, you shouldn’t shake hands or stand too close to others.

The goal is to keep the number of severe cases small enough that hospitals can handle them. The health care system in Bergamo, Italy, where the pandemic has struck especially hard, has been stretched to its limits. China, where the virus originated, had the same problem.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Quarantine yourself and your household while you get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit. A doctor will direct you on how to get tested. Note that the supply of testing kits is very limited, so only those with the highest risk will get tested.

