Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this afternoon

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing this afternoon to discuss the state’s response to coronavirus.

The 2 p.m. press conference will stream live here on woodtv.com. Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive.

It’s possible Whitmer and Hertel may make some announcement about nursing home visitation restrictions; Whitmer indicated at her press conference last week it was one of the things her administration was looking at.

The virus has infected nearly 590,000 people in Michigan and been linked to the deaths of more than 15,534. Updated data will be released this afternoon.

Data compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Michigan has recorded more than 420 cases of the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant, which expected to be the nation’s dominant strain by the end of the month. Public health officials have stressed the importance of getting tested to track both the variant and the current dominant strain of the virus.

While the state’s coronavirus metrics are much better than they were during a November surge, the case and positivity rates have recently plateaued after weeks on the decline. Hospitalizations also appear to have leveled off. The rate of deaths, the metric that changes last, is still trending down and is better than it has been since mid-October.

Michigan has received about 2.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Some 824,566 people in the state are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, while 1,444,929 people have gotten only their first shot. The state is getting closer to its goal of routinely administering 50,000 shots per day; last week, it averaged about 47,900 doses per day.