Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this morning

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a March 1, 2021, press conference in Lansing about coronavirus while Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, looks on. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing this morning to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 9:15 a.m. press conference in Lansing will air on WOOD TV8 and stream live on woodtv.com. Whitmer will be joined, as usual, by the state’s chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Michigan has confirmed more than 618,000 cases of the virus since it was first detected here a year ago and recorded more than 15,800 related deaths. Updated data will be released this afternoon.

Some key virus metrics — the case, testing positivity and hospitalization rates — have been on the rise in recent weeks, though the daily death rate continues to trend downward. The seven-day average of the positivity rates has surpassed 6% for the first time since late January. That’s more than twice the 3% that public health officials look for to show community spread is controlled.

As the numbers increase, public health officials are advising people to ramp up mitigation efforts to keep the virus under control until we reach herd immunity via vaccinations — but we’re still far from that.

Michigan has received more than 3.85 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine and about 3.31 million of those have been administered. Nearly 2.13 million people in the state have gotten at least their first dose of the vaccine — more than 26% of the population over the age of 16.

On Thursday, Whitmer held a press conference at Ford Field in Detroit, which starting next week will host a mass vaccination site as part of a federal pilot program.

“This Ford Field site will administer 6,000 shots a day starting March 24 and will continue for eight weeks. That’s 6,000 extra shots per day totaling over 335,000 additional doses over the next eight weeks,” the governor said.

Effective Monday, people ages 16 to 49 with certain medical conditions or disabilities will be qualified to get the vaccine. All residents age 16 and up will be eligible starting April 5. Whitmer and Khaldun have urged everyone to get registered so they can get their shots when it is their turn.