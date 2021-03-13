Michigan reports about 1,600 more COVID-19 cases, adds 38 deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan on Saturday announced 1,659 more confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 38 more related deaths.

Thirty of the deaths were discovered in a check of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state. Such checks are conducted three times per week.

The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan to 607,437 since the virus was first detected here a year ago and the total number of related deaths to 15,774.

The state lists 556,697 people as recovered from the virus as of Friday. Recovered cases are defined as people who are still alive 30 days after developing symptoms. The estimate does not take into account “long haulers” who may fight virus symptoms and complications for months.

On Friday, labs tested 36,585 samples for the virus and 1,978, or 5.4%, were positive. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths in Kent County dropped by one in Friday’s corrected data, bringing the county total to 662 deaths. MDHHS confirmed 102 more cases in Kent County for a total of 49,942.

The following West Michigan counties also saw additional deaths:

Berrien County: One more death for 228 total; 10,987 total confirmed cases.

Ionia County: One more death for 72 total; 4,209 total confirmed cases.

Kalamazoo County: One more death for 286 total; 13,770 total confirmed cases.

Muskegon County: One more death for 300 total; 10,483 total confirmed cases.

Ottawa County: One more death for 322 total; 21,535 total confirmed cases.

Van Buren County: One more death for 87 total; 4,845 total confirmed cases.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, reported five more deaths for a total of 3,970 and confirmed 238 more cases for a total of 97,953. Neighboring Oakland County has had 66,672 cases (211 more than the previous day) and 1,916 deaths (five more). Macomb County has had 57,303 cases (192 more) and 1,890 deaths (six more).

After seeing improving metrics since early January, Michigan has recently recorded an increase in the seven-day average of case and testing positivity rates, as well as hospitalization numbers. The state has also identified more than 600 cases of more contagious COVID-19 variants. The average rate of deaths each day, a lagging metric, remains on the decline and is now lower than it has been since September.

State officials, banking on an anticipated increase in COVID-19 vaccine supply from the federal government, on Friday announced that as of March 22, people ages 16 to 49 with preexisting medical conditions and everyone 50 and older, regardless of whether they have a preexisting condition, will be eligible to get the shots. On April 5, everyone ages and 16 and up will be eligible.

“We are seeing every single week, the amount of supply coming into the state of Michigan is increasing,” Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist told News 8 in a Zoom call Friday. “400,000, half a million vaccines coming into our state and then being administered within seven days. And so as that trend continues to increase, we can increase accessibility.”

Michigan’s April 5 date for universal eligibility beats the May 1 deadline set by President Joe Biden Thursday by nearly a month.

“We were glad to see the president announce that ambitious goal for the country and we’re even more proud that Michigan is going to be able to exceed that,” Gilchrist said.

It’s important to note that not everybody will be able to get an appointment on April 5. Local health departments say they will continue to prioritize older people, front-line essential workers and those with preexisting conditions when scheduling appointments.