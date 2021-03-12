Michigan reports about 2,400 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported seven more deaths linked to coronavirus and 2,403 more confirmed cases as positive test rates continue to be higher than we have seen recently.

The Thursday update from the state brings the total number of confirmed cases in Michigan to 605,778 in the one year since the virus was first identified here and the total number of associated deaths to 15,736.

On Wednesday, labs tested 47,963 samples for the virus and 2,539, or 5.29%, were positive. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

The number of deaths in Kent County was revised down by three to 663. This has not been unusual as cases are double-checked and sometimes moved between counties. Kent County confirmed 171 cases for a total of 49,840.

Four West Michigan counties did report more deaths:

Barry County: One more death for 47 total; 3,515 total confirmed cases in the last year.

Berrien County: One more death for 227 total; 10,957 total cases.

Cass County: One more death for 62 total; 3,736 total cases.

Ionia County: Two more deaths for 71 total; 4,201 total cases.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, reported one more death for a total of 3,965 and confirmed 465 more cases for a total of 97,715. Neighboring Oakland County has had 66,461 cases (253 more than the previous day) and 1,911 deaths (no change). Macomb County has had 57,111 cases (247 more) and 1,884 deaths (two more).

Case and testing positivity rates have rebounded in Michigan over the last three weeks and hospitalizations are now on an upward trajectory. The rate of deaths, the metric that changes last, is still trending down and is now lower than it has been since September.

Michigan is also continuing to confirm more coronavirus variant cases, including more than 600 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, more than half of which are within the Michigan Department of Corrections after an outbreak at Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia. Ottawa County on Thursday announced its first B.1.1.7 case.

The state has also identified one case of the B.1.351 variant, which was first found in South Africa, in Jackson County.

Both variants are more transmissible than the dominant strain.

The state on Thursday announced that everyone age 16 and up in Michigan would be eligible to get vaccinated on April 1, with some groups at higher risk eligible by March 22. The dates beat a May 1 goal set by President Joe Biden Wednesday night.

Michigan has received about 3.4 million vaccine doses from the federal government and about 2.8 million of those have been administered. As more and more doses are sent to the state, local health departments say they are having more success finding best practices and are working to reach older people who may have had trouble registering and underserved groups, like people in rural communities.