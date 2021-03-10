Whitmer to hold briefing on anniversary of state’s 1st coronavirus cases

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a March 1, 2021, press conference in Lansing about coronavirus. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a coronavirus briefing this afternoon, marking one year since the state confirmed its first cases of the virus.

The 1:15 p.m. press conference will stream live on woodtv.com. As usual, Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical examiner.

Whitmer is expected to provide a briefing on the state’s response and honor those dead of the virus, including with a tribute video.

In the 12 months since Michigan confirmed its first two cases on March 10, 2020, nearly 600,000 people — about 1 in 20 of the state’s residents — have caught the virus and about 15,700 people have died after contracting it.

Whitmer has ordered flags lowered to half-staff today to mark the anniversary and honor those who have died after contracting it. Flags should remain at half-staff through Saturday as the state honors Frank Kelley, who served 37 years as Michigan’s attorney general and who died last week at the age of 96.

The governor is also asking residents to turn on their outside lights from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Michigan’s virus case and hospitalization rates have plateaued in the last few weeks, while the average rate of daily positive tests has risen back above 4% after being below that level for most of February. The rate of deaths, the metric that changes last, is still trending down.

The state this week confirmed its first case of the highly contagious variant labeled B.1.351, which was first identified in South Africa, in Jackson County. The state has also confirmed around 440 cases of the variant B.1.1.7, which originated in the United Kingdom. The majority of those cases are at a state prison in Ionia.