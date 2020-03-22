Closings & Delays
There are currently 379 active closings. Click for more details.

Man kept out of nursing home shows parents love

Coronavirus

by: Dana Whyte

Posted: / Updated:
trevino family sign

David Trevino holds up a sign he made for his parents. They live in a nursing home, so he can’t visit them right now. He surprised them Sunday with the sign outside their window. (March 22, 2020)

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Many nursing homes and hospitals are limiting who can visit their facilities, part of widespread measures aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus and preventing those most likely to develop serious complications from getting it.

One man in Allendale isn’t letting that stop him from letting his parents know he cares.

“It’s been hard adjusting to it, but we know it’s part of the journey,” David Trevino told News 8.

His parents Hector and Grace have lived in the Allendale Nursing and Rehabilitation Community for the past two years. While he’s usually able to visit them any time he wants, that’s not the case now.

“We have to learn to communicate a different way,” Trevino said.

Though he’s not allowed inside the building, no one said anything about standing outside of their window with a sign that reads, “We love you both.”

“I’m not the best artist, but you know, the words say it all. ‘Cause we do, we miss them very much, we love them, we’re here for them the best as we can in these times,” Trevino said.

While tough times are still ahead, Trevino is urging people to stick together.

“As a community, let’s just not give up, not give up hope. They’re trying around the clock to find a cure for this and just keep the faith,” Trevino said.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS:

Coronavirus FAQ | Full coverage on woodtv.com

Event cancellations and public closures | Current closings and delays

Free meals for kids | Free learning resources

How to report price-gouging

Michigan COVID-19 information | Latest updates from the CDC

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 