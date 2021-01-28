Man beats battle with COVID-19, ‘thankful’ for his physical therapist

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A longtime Grand Valley State University employee beat COVID-19 months after the onset of his symptoms, and he’s grateful for his physical therapist.

Kevin Howell has returned to work and says he’s glad to be back.

“Great release to be back in the atmosphere with my coworkers,” Howell said.

Howell has worked at Grand Valley State University for 30 years, spending most of his years at GVSU working in the mailroom.

Back in June, he showed up for work, but his coworkers noticed something was off.

“Noticed that I wasn’t looking the same,” Howell said. “Looking different.”



It turns out Howell had COVID-19. He quarantined at home, but something still wasn’t right, so he went to the hospital.

“You’re in that room by yourself,” Howell said. “You look around those four walls and no one is there.”

He returned home after four days, still feeling fatigued and weak.

“Fell flat on my face and cracked two teeth,” Howell said.

Howell decided to try out an outpatient therapy program at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, which is designed for patients recovering from coronavirus.

“Days when I came in there and wasn’t really feeling it,” Howell said. “He just kept pushing me.”

The “he” Kevin is referring to is Garret Biese, the therapist who got Howell to start moving well once again. One of the machines they used was an Alter-G treadmill.

“It decreases the body weight so you’re able to go further, faster and not have as much load on your joints,” Biese said.

Howell is thankful he’s back on track and working full time.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done without Mary Free Bed and their program,” said Howell.

The program is designed for anyone recovering from the virus, not just patients who spent time in the hospital.