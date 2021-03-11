Macomb prosecutor to review virus deaths in nursing homes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The prosecutor of Michigan’s third-largest county says he will investigate COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, saying there are questions about whether the transfer of recovering patients into facilities led residents and staff to be infected.

Macomb County’s Peter Lucido is a Republican who has criticized Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus-related nursing home policies.

He is urging families with concerns about a relative’s “transfer, incident or death” to submit a form to local law enforcement.

The Whitmer administration has said no home was forced to accept infected patients. A Whitmer spokesman called Lucido’s comments “shameful political attacks based in neither fact nor reality.”