Closings & Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Lt. gov. leading task force on coronavirus racial disparity

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday created the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities, designed to work out why African Americans have been disproportionately affected by the outbreak.

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and the first African American to hold that post, is heading up the task force. It will tackle a problem that the administration had highlighted as a problem even before the coronavirus outbreak: health care in the black community.

Gilchrist said the issue is one that impacts the nation.

“It’s critical,” he said. “Black people make up 14% of the population in the state of Michigan but we make up 40% of the COVID-19 deaths. This is something that has proven particularly lethal in communities of color across the state of Michigan and, frankly, across the country and that’s why we have to look into this.”

And for him, it’s personal.

“I felt this personally. Fifteen of people in my life have passed away from COVID-19 and I have several other extended family members and friend who are either hospitalized or have tested positive,” the Detroit native said. “This is hitting home for more and more people in our state.”

According to the governor’s office, the group will be made up of state government leaders and health care workers from communities most impacted by the coronavirus.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS:

Coronavirus FAQ | Full coverage on woodtv.com

Event cancellations and public closures | Current closings and delays

Free meals for kids | Free learning resources

How to report price-gouging

Michigan COVID-19 information | Latest updates from the CDC

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 