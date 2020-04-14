Lowe’s donates flowers to Rockford senior home

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A retailer has turned a loss of sales under the governor’s stay–at-home order into joy for some West Michigan seniors.

The Lowe’s on Plainfield Avenue north of Grand Rapids gave the flowers it is not allowed to sell to StoryPoint Rockford, a senior living community.

“We were contacted by Lowe’s Home Improvement on Saturday. One of my receptionists called me and asked if we would like a donation of flowers. I had no idea how many. So, I said, ‘Absolutely, that’d be wonderful,'” said Jane Hennip, executive director of StoryPoint Rockford.

Lowe’s delivered more than 150 individual pots of pansies. StoryPoint quarantined the pots of flowers for 48 hours and were able to give them to residents Monday. Extras were placed around the rest of the property.

Hennip said the residents were very excited and thankful.

“They loved it. … Flowers tend to make people smile,” Hennip said.

A StoryPoint Rockford resident enjoys flowers donated by Lowe’s on Plainfield Avenue. (Courtesy photo – April 14, 2020)

A StoryPoint Rockford resident enjoys flowers donated by Lowe’s on Plainfield Avenue. (Courtesy photo – April 14, 2020)

A StoryPoint Rockford resident enjoys flowers donated by Lowe’s on Plainfield Avenue. (Courtesy photo – April 14, 2020)

A StoryPoint Rockford resident enjoys flowers donated by Lowe’s on Plainfield Avenue. (Courtesy photo – April 14, 2020)

A StoryPoint Rockford resident enjoys flowers donated by Lowe’s on Plainfield Avenue. (Courtesy photo – April 14, 2020)

A StoryPoint Rockford resident enjoys flowers donated by Lowe’s on Plainfield Avenue. (Courtesy photo – April 14, 2020)

Lowe’s on Plainfield Avenue donated potted flowers to StoryPoint Rockford, a senior living home. (Courtesy photo – April 14, 2020)