Lost your health care? You may have options.

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials say people who have lost their health care due to losing their jobs or a change of income may have options for coverage.

Folks may have low or no-cost health care options through the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

People who have lost coverage should act swiftly and do not need to wait for the yearly open enrollment period, the state says.

Officials say people have 60 days after losing health coverage to sign up.

For more information about eligibility, people should visit healthcare.gov or call the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services at 877.999.6442.