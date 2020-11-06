Longer wait times for tests as coronavirus cases surge in W MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The thousands of new cases reported each day this week show that Michigan has to take COVID-19 more seriously, experts say.

The Kent County Health Department says one out of every 10 people being tested in the county is testing positive.

“We’re averaging over 400 cases every single day,” Brian Hartl, an epidemiologist at the Kent County Health Department, said. “It’s really picked up over the past seven days. I think we’ve had 15 deaths in individuals who tested positive for COVID over the past seven days.”

The current figures show Kent County has had 17,149 total cases since March and 195 deaths. Kalamazoo County says it has had 5,945 cases and 128 deaths.

“Really, people got a little relaxed in terms of thinking, ‘This is not a big deal,'” Hartl said. “But now we’re really seeing the true impact of this. We’ve talked about 15 deaths over the past seven days, more hospitalizations, more cases in our older populations. It’s really returning to where we were back in April.”

Increased cases have led to more testing, averaging over 4,000 a day in Kent County for the last seven days.

“We do know that the wait times to get into the testing sites are higher,” Hartl said. “You know, some of the sites that we’ve heard, people are waiting up to four hours just to get that test.”

The wait times to get tested have generally gone up, but the wait times for results have not been affected.

Those 25-34 years old have the highest infection rate in the county, so whether or not you are symptomatic, it is important to stay away from others while you await test results.

“Too many times we hear of people who went to get a test, and were awaiting a test, and still went to work or still went to school,” he said. “Then they get their test result back and they’re positive.”

As we trend in the wrong direction, the only way to fix it is to be more responsible, even if it means having to wait a little longer.

“It may take, with the demand right now, it may take a bit of time for you to get in for that test,” Hartl said.

The Kent County Health Department also recommends avoiding large social gatherings, staying home if you are feeling sick and continuing to wear masks in public.

You can find testing sites near you at Michigan.gov/coronavirustest.