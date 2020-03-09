Local travel bookings down amid coronavirus concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a fluid situation, with changes happening every day. Now that we are entering the spring break travel season, if you have plans you need to be flexible.

Breton Travel agency in Grand Rapids says bookings are down for travel agents in West Michigan.

Just this weekend, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases recommends that elderly and medically vulnerable Americans limit their exposure to travel and large crowds.

Breton Travel says to use caution for now, and that most travel services will work with you.

“I think suppliers have gotten a lot more flexible with what people can do,” says John Lovell, president of Breton Travel. “And the biggest thing is people that do have travel plans is be aware of what your circumstances are, be aware of what your cancellation penalties are and or what they may be, and just because it’s one policy today doesn’t mean it’s not going to change tomorrow.”

As far as air travel, Allegiant Airlines says:

“To date, our service has not been impacted by the coronavirus.

We are in constant contact with the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security / TSA and the Department of Transportation, and they have made no recommendations for domestic airlines to alter service at this time.”

Allegiant’s policy is like most other airlines at the moment where you can reschedule with no fee or be given a full credit for a future flight. Many cruise lines are offering similar policies for trips planned in March and April.

Lovell says hopefully by the summer there will likely be a pent-up demand for travel and some good deals ahead.

