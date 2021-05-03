Local nonprofit sends aid to India amid COVID-19 surge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan-based nonprofit is responding to the COVID-19 crisis in India by mobilizing teams on the ground and providing supplies to those in need.

The situation in India has gone from bad to worse, with nearly 20 million COVID-19 cases reported and more than 218,000 deaths related to the virus.

Resources are in short supply, prompting the response from several countries and other organizations.

World Renew, a local nonprofit organization, has an ongoing response in India, coordinating efforts to supply families in rural areas with everything from hygiene kits to daily essentials like food and water.

“World Renew is extremely concerned about how it’s going to affect the food security in India,” World Renew Executive Director Carol Bremer-Bennett said. “So, we’re intervening with masks and hygiene kits, but we’re also watching carefully where the hunger is going to begin and start, and we want to intervene there.”

As they continue their work on the ground, World Renew is calling on the support and generosity of its West Michigan community.

“We know what it felt like when we’re in the hardest hit time here in the United States,” Bremer-Bennett said. “A lot of people know, they have friends, family, church and community members who didn’t survive COVID and India is going through that right now as bad as we were, and it might get worse before it gets better for them.”

More information on World Renew’s COVID-19 response efforts in India and donating can be found on its website.