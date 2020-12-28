Local hospitals prepare for a possible COVID-19 surge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Hospitals in West Michigan are preparing for a possible surge in COVID-19 cases following the Christmas holiday.

“Thanksgiving was the first holiday since the COVID outbreak we did not see a significant bump (in cases). We saw significant bumps after Memorial Day, after Labor Day, after Halloween, after 4th of July,” said Dr. Andrew Jameson, division chief of infectious disease at Mercy Health. “The question is, will that hold? Because I think the mood of the community right now compared to the mood of the community the week of Thanksgiving is very different.”

According to the Transportation Security Authority (TSA), nearly 7 million people traveled from Dec. 20 to Dec. 26. As more people travel, the possibility of higher infection rates and hospitalizations increases.

Jameson says over the last several weeks, the positivity rate at Grand Rapids hospitals has been on the decline. Mercy Health’s positivity rate this week has averaged between 14% and 20%. Hospital staffers say it’s much lower than their peak before Thanksgiving but still higher than they’d like.

They say they can’t predict what community spread will look like, so they’re hoping people remained vigilant to prevent overwhelmed already strained health care workers.

“Our nursing staff, our doctors in the ICU and the hospital medicine docs, they are getting exhausted,” said Jameson. “In the last month and a half, more than I’ve seen in the previous nine (months), is just exhaustion and emotional breakdown. People are just sick of this and frankly, when we see those numbers go up in the community, we know that unfortunately, there will be death coming behind it.”

Mercy Health is reminding the community not to let their guards down. He says keeping numbers low until the vaccine is available for everyone will be critical for a return to normalcy.

“Give us a little bit longer. We’ve been through so much already. People have sacrificed so much, and we’re now in the home stretch. So, if we can buckle down, it would be good and the lower the numbers are at the time of vaccination, the better off we’ll be overall,” said Jameson.

Jameson says health departments and others in medical science will likely not be able to determine if there is a surge or how severe it is for a week or two after when people begin to show symptoms.

He says the New Year’s holiday following directly behind Christmas is another point of concern and a big reason for people to heed health warnings.