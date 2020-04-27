Local chef gets national attention for giving back

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan chef will be recognized on an online show hosted by Mike Rowe.

Jenna Arcidiacono, who frequently goes by Chef Jenna, and her husband own Amore Trattoria Italiana.

“We’ve been really busy, but we feel blessed that we are. In this time, a lot of people are struggling, so we had to switch overnight, kind of our whole restaurant process and open up for pickup through the drive thru. And it’s been working really well. It took a couple weeks, but it’s working well now,” Arcidiacono said.

In addition to continuing to run the take-out portion of the restaurant, Arcidiacono has been giving back during Michigan’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order. A social media post that got a huge response is what got her started.

“I put out a post a couple weeks ago (saying) if there’s anyone who knew a group of people that really enjoy a home cooked meal to hit me up. And so, I got about 400 comments of local places that were in need, and so we’ve just been one by one knocking them out and hitting them between the mental health institutions, the hospitals, the post office workers, the EMS workers even the health department,” Arcidiacono said.

A couple weeks ago, Arcidiacono was contacted by producers of the online show called “Returning the Favor.” The show is hosted by with Mike Rowe who came to fame as the host of the Discovery Channel TV show “Dirty Jobs.”

“They had seen a story on the news about me. There was a couple of weeks that passed. I thought they weren’t going to call me back,” Arcidiacono said.

Last Friday she heard from one of the show’s producers, asking her if she’d do a Zoom video call interview with her.

“I was expecting to see her, but instead Mike Rowe popped up and gave me a pretty big surprise,” Arcidiacono laughed.

Arciadiacono says because she was in shock, she doesn’t remember a lot of the interview. She’s interested to see how the piece comes together.

You can watch “Returning the Favor” Monday at 9 p.m. on Facebook.

