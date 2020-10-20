WATCH: Michigan House unveils COVID-19 response plan

Watch the 10 a.m. press conference streaming live above.

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — Michigan House Republicans on Tuesday announced their to help state respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release, state Reps. Ben Frederick of Owosso, Sarah Lightner of Springport, Julie Calley of Portland, Graham Filler of DeWitt, Greg VanWoerkom of Norton Shores and community health experts will be the ones to release details on the plan.

The announcement comes after the Michigan Supreme Court tossed out Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders issued in response to the pandemic. The court ruled the 1945 law upon which the orders were based was unconstitutional.

Last week, Michigan’s Legislature passed bills to keep intact longer-lasting unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican-led House and Senate also backed liability protections for businesses that are sued over COVID-19 infections.

Other measures sent to the Democratic governor would codify recently announced changes related to the care of nursing home residents recovering from the virus and let public bodies continue to meet electronically.