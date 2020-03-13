KPDS to act to limit exposure amid St. Patrick’s Day

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is holding a press conference at 4 p.m. today to discuss actions they will take to mitigate a potential spread of coronavirus as a result of student-organized St. Patrick’s Day events.

Thursday, Kalamazoo officers urged people to stay at home instead of attending St. Patrick’s Day events in order to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

KDPS announced Friday while they will respond to calls as usual, officers will be suspending specialty events like station tours and ride-alongs. The department says officers may use personal protection equipment to ensure their safety.

Note that this is just a safety precaution and please do not be alarmed if you observe this. Also, as recommended by the State of MI, KDPS will be enforcing limited social distancing by suspending specialty events such as car seat installations, station tours and ride-alongs. pic.twitter.com/1xFhlnMysk — KDPS (@KalPublicSafety) March 13, 2020

Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a ban on all events and gatherings of more than 250 people amid fears of coronavirus. State officials announced there were 16 confirmed cases, four more than recorded Thursday.

