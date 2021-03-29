Tuesday: Live Desk Conversation on COVID-19 and mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, some people who are finally able to again interact with others after more than a year may struggle.

At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, “Live Desk Conversations” welcomes Christy Buck, executive director of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan and founder of the ‘be nice’ program, to discuss the lasting mental health effects COVID-19 and quarantine on specific groups of people.

Buck will focus on groups like elderly people, high school students and children. She’ll also discuss stress management, anxiety and reintegration back into public.

If you have any questions regarding mental health and the pandemic that you would like answered, email them to Luke at luke.laster@woodtv.com. You can also ask them live during tomorrow’s Live Desk Conversation using the interactive hashtag #HeyLuke. Luke will be able to see your comment in our Facebook stream and, if relevant, put it up on the screen to be answered.