Little Caesars to donate pizzas to first responders

DETROIT, Mich. (WOOD) — Little Caesars is donating a million pizzas to hospitals, police and fire departments.

On Tuesday, the Detroit-based pizza company will make its first donation at the Detroit Medical Center, which is in an area that has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting on Monday, customers will also be able to “pie it forward.” When folks order in the Little Caesars app or online, they will have the option to donate a pizza to a nearby hospital or local first responders.

The company says it could serve up to four million meals in the coming weeks.