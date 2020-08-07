LIST: Schools’ fall 2020 plans to keep COVID-19 out of class

EDITOR’S NOTE: Each district plan listed is subject to change before state approval in mid-August, depending on family feedback/demand, changes in the state reopening phase and school board approval. Please double check the plan with your district before enrollment.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the first time since March 13, many West Michigan school districts are getting ready to welcome students back into the classroom.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced in mid-June that K-12 schools could reopen for in-person instruction this fall as long as the pandemic didn’t worsen, leading a rollback of Michigan’s reopening plan.

A couple weeks later, the state released its Return to School Roadmap, which outlines school safety recommendations and requirements.

Michigan is currently in Phase 4 of the state reopening plan. Under that phase, face masks are required in varying degrees for all students and staff unless they’re medically unable to wear one. Schools are also required to provide supplies and guidance for frequent handwashing. Districts must also sanitize and frequently clean high touch areas, avoid holding large events and screen all students and staff according to local health department guidelines.

If Michigan falls back to phases 1, 2 or 3, all school districts must shift to remote learning only. Under Phase 5, all schools can reopen for in-person instruction to all students with minimal health and safety requirements.

Under an executive order from Whitmer, schools must adopt response plans for each phase of reopening by mid-August. Those plans have been evolving in the last several weeks because of the changing state of the pandemic, demand for in-person instruction that would make social distancing impossible and other factors. Some districts shifted to a hybrid instruction model days after announcing an initial plan for in-person instruction.

Use the following index to find out how your school district is tackling the return to school in Phase 4 so far:

School Plan Index by County

ALLEGAN COUNTY (PHASE 4 PLAN ONLY)

Allegan Public Schools:

Two days in-person, three days online learning until Sept. 30; full in-person instruction starting Oct. 1. Remote learning only also an option. | Details

Fennville Public Schools:

In-person instruction, short-term remote learning or full-time virtual learning | Details

Glenn Public School District:

In-person instruction, flexible remote learning or full-time virtual learning. | Details

Hamilton Community Schools:

Mix of in-person and online instruction or remote only option. School starts Aug. 26. |Details

Holland Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Aug. 26. | Details

Hopkins Public Schools:

Hybrid of in-person and remote learning or full-time virtual learning. School starts Aug. 27.| Details

Martin Public Schools:

In-person instruction or full-time remote learning. School starts Aug. 25. | Details

Otsego Public Schools:

Hybrid model of 2 days in-person instruction and three days of remote learning; virtual academy also available. School starts Aug. 24.| Details

Plainwell Community Schools:

Hybrid of 2 days in-person instruction and three days remote learning; virtual academy also available. | Details

Saugatuck Public Schools:

Plan to be released on Aug. 11 after board approval. | Details

Wayland Union Schools:

Hybrid model of in-class instruction and remote learning or remote learning only. School starts Aug. 24. | Details

BARRY COUNTY (PHASE 4 PLAN ONLY)

Delton Kellogg School District:

In-person instruction or full-time virtual academy. | Details

Hastings Area School District:

In-person instruction or remote learning via Hastings Virtual Academy. School starts Aug. 24.| Details

Thornapple Kellogg School District:

In-person learning or online learning. School starts Aug. 25. | Details

BRANCH COUNTY (PHASE 4 PLAN ONLY)

Bronson Community Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning for elementary school students. In-person instruction, hybrid learning model or full-time remote learning for middle and high school students. School starts Aug. 24. | Details

Coldwater Community Schools:

Hybrid model of in-person instruction and remote learning until at least Sept. 18. District will “scale up” to in-person instruction based on health official recommendations after that date. Full-time remote learning option also available. School starts Aug. 24.| Details

Quincy Community Schools:

In-person instruction for DK-5 grades. Hybrid mix of in-person and remote learning for grades 6-12. Full-time virtual learning also available. School starts Aug. 24. | Details

CALHOUN COUNTY (PHASE 4 PLAN ONLY)

Athens Area Schools:

In-person instruction or full-time virtual learning.| Details

Battle Creek Public Schools:

In-person instruction available for K-5 grades, remote learning for grades 6-12 grades during first 9 weeks of school. Virtual-only instruction also available. School starts Aug. 26. | Details

Bellvue Community Schools:

In-person instruction, blended learning or virtual learning options. School starts Aug. 16.| Details

Harper Creek Community Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Aug. 26. | Details

Homer Community Schools:

In-person instruction or full-time virtual learning. School starts Aug. 26. | Details

Lakeview School District:

Full-time online learning for preK-12 grades during first trimester. District hopes to incorporate in-person instruction by second trimester. School starts Aug. 26. | Details

Mar Lee:

In-person instruction or remote learning. | Details

Marshall Public Schools:

Hybrid of in-person instruction and remote learning. Virtual-only learning option also available. | Details

Olivet Community Schools:

To be determined. Board meeting Aug. 10. School starts Aug. 26. | Details

Pennfield Schools:

Virtual learning only for middle and high school students for first nine weeks. Virtual learning option for K-5th grades or in-person instruction. School starts Aug. 25.| Details

Tekonsha Community Schools:

In-person instruction or full-time remote learning. School starts Aug. 26. | Details

Union City Community Schools:

In-person instruction or full-time remote learning. School starts Aug. 26. | Details

IONIA COUNTY (PHASE 4 PLAN ONLY)

Belding Area School District:

To be determined. School starts Aug. 24. | Details

Ionia Public Schools:

In-person instruction or full-time remote learning. School starts Aug. 26. | Details

Lakewood Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning options. Detailed plan expected after Aug. 10 Board meeting. School starts Aug. 24. | Details

Portland Public School District:

In-person instruction with virtual learning option; additional information expected soon.| Details

Saranac Community Schools:

In-person instruction or virtual learning option; School starts Aug. 26. | Details

KALAMAZOO COUNTY (PHASE 4 PLAN ONLY)

Climax-Scotts Community Schools: To be determined. | District website

Comstock Public Schools: Board to vote on plan Aug. 10. | Details

Diocese of Kalamazoo Catholic schools: To be determined.| Diocese website

Galesburg-Augusta Community Schools: Proposal is to start school year with hybrid model of in-person instruction and remote learning for K-12 grades. Re-evaluation in 3-4 weeks for possible in-person instruction for K-5 grades with higher grades added later. Two full-time remote learning options also available. Board will vote on plan Aug. 10. School starts Aug. 31. | Details

Gull Lake Community Schools: In-person instruction or blended learning, depending on grade. Full-time virtual learning available for all grades. | Details

Kalamazoo Public Schools: Tiered option transitioning from remote learning to entirely in-person instruction by March 15 or two virtual learning plans; Zoom meetings outlining plans through Aug. 12. | Details

Mattawan Consolidated School: School starts with remote learning for all grades, gradually transitioning to hybrid model of in-person and remote learning and eventually in-person instruction for Y5-5 grades and a hybrid model for grades 6-12. Full-time remote learning options also available. School starts Aug. 24 |Details

Parchment School District: Hybrid model of in-person instruction and remote learning or full-time remote or virtual learning options. School starts Aug. 31.| District website

Portage Public Schools: Young 5s to fifth grade: In-person learning or two virtual learning options; 6-12 grades: Remote learning with the option to learn virtually within the building. School starts Aug. 31 | Details

Schoolcraft Community Schools: In-person instruction, hybrid model of in-person and remote learning or full-time virtual learning options. Plans subject to change depending on demand. School starts Aug. 31. | Details

Vicksburg Community Schools: To be determined after community feedback analysis. | Details

KENT COUNTY (PHASE 4 PLAN ONLY)

Byron Center Public Schools:

Hybrid of in-person instruction and remote learning for first four weeks of school with the hope of full in-person instruction by Sept. 28. Virtual learning only option also available. | Details

Caledonia Community Schools:

In-person instruction or remote only learning. | Details

Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids schools:

In-person instruction with remote learning on case-by-case basis | Details

Cedar Springs Public Schools School:

In-person instruction or fully online learning. School starts Sept. 8 | Details

Comstock Park Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning. Flex Academy also available for at-risk youth grades 6-12. | Details

East Grand Rapids Public School District:

In-person cohort learning for K-5/ In-person hybrid learning for 6-12 grades or full-time virtual learning. School starts Aug. 24. | Details

Forest Hills Public Schools:

In-person learning for K-6 grades and mix of in-person/virtual learning for grades 7-12 during first month of school, or semester-long virtual learning only. School starts Aug. 31. | Details

Godfrey Lee Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Aug. 24.| Details

Godwin Heights Public Schools:

Online instruction for all grades through Sept. 11. In-class instruction in phases by grade; all grades included by Sept. 28. Virtual learning option also available. School starts Aug. 24. | Details

Grand Rapids Christian Schools:

In-person instruction or hybrid model prioritizing younger grades with older students switching between in-person and remote learning. Virtual instruction only if required by executive order. School starts Aug. 19. | Details

Grand Rapids Public Schools:

Remote learning until Oct. 21, during which GRPS will assess situation and prepare for possible in-person or hybrid instruction. School starts Aug. 25. | Details

Grandville Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Aug. 24. | Details

Kelloggsville Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Aug. 24. | Details

Kenowa Hills Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning options. Plan subject to change at Aug. 10 Board meeting. School starts Aug. 25. | Details

Kent City Community Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Aug. 31. | Details

Kentwood Public Schools:

Virtual learning for all students during first two weeks of school; in-person instruction becomes an option starting Sept. 8. School starts Aug. 24. | Details

Lowell Area Schools:

In-person instruction or virtual learning. School starts Aug. 25. | Details

Northview Public Schools:

Hybrid of in-person and virtual learning or remote learning only. School starts Aug. 25. | Details

Rockford Public Schools:

Pending Aug. 10 Board approval, remote instruction only through Sept. 11. If conditions improve during that time, in-person instruction would start Sept. 14. Virtual learning only also an option. School starts Aug. 24. | District website

Sparta Area Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning, pending Aug. 13 board approval. School starts Aug. 25. | Details

Thornapple Kellogg School District:

In-person learning or online learning. School starts Aug. 25. | Details

Wyoming Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Aug. 25. | Details

MUSKEGON COUNTY (PHASE 4 PLAN ONLY)

Fruitport Community Schools:

To be determined. School starts Aug. 31. | District website

Holton Public Schools:

In-person instruction, hybrid model, remote learning or virtual academy. | Details

Mona Shores Public Schools:

Proposal calls for in-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Sept. 8. | Details

Montague Area Public Schools:

In-person instruction or virtual academy. School starts Sept. 1. | Details

Muskegon Public Schools:

K-12 distance learning model with live instruction in mornings and pre-recorded instruction in afternoon. Appointment-based in-person/small group tutoring with teacher in afternoons. School starts Aug. 26.| Details

Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System:

To be determined after parent survey. School starts Aug. 31. | Details

North Muskegon Public Schools:

Plan expected to be released by Aug. 7. School starts Aug. 31. | Details

Oakridge Public Schools:

Plan expected to be decided Aug. 6, pending board approval. School starts Sept. 2. | Details

Orchard View Public Schools:

Tentative plan calls for in-person instruction or virtual academy. | Details

Ravenna Public Schools:

Hybrid model of face-to-face and online instruction or virtual academy. School starts Aug. 26. | Details

Reeths-Puffer Schools:

In-person instruction or virtual learning. Semester-long commitment. School starts Sept. 8. | Details

Whitehall Public Schools:

In-person instruction or virtual learning. School starts Aug. 31. | Details

MONTCALM COUNTY (PHASE 4 PLAN ONLY)

Carson City Crystal Area Schools:

To be determined. School starts Aug. 24. | District website

Central Montcalm Public School:

In-person instruction or virtual learning. School starts Aug. 18. | Details

Greenville Public Schools:

Remote learning for all during first two weeks of school; In-person instruction starts Sept. 2. Virtual learning also an option. School starts Aug.19. | Details

Lakeview Community Schools:

In-person instruction or virtual learning options proposed. School starts Aug. 25 | District website

Montabella Community Schools:

In-person instruction or virtual learning. | Details

Tri County Area Schools:

To be determined. School starts Aug. 26. | District website

Vestaburg Community School:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Aug. 25. | Details

NEWAYGO COUNTY (PHASE 4 PLAN ONLY)

Fremont Public School District:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Aug. 31. | Details

Grant Public School District:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Aug. 31. | Details

Hesperia Community Schools:

In-person instruction, remote learning or virtual school, pending Board approval on Aug. 15. School starts Aug. 31.| Details

Newaygo Public School District:

In-person instruction or virtual learning. School starts Aug. 31. | Details

White Cloud Public Schools:

In-person instruction, remote learning or virtual academy options, pending Board approval on Aug. 10. | Details

OCEANA COUNTY (PHASE 4 PLAN ONLY)

Hart Public School District:

In-person instruction or remote learning, depending on interest. School starts Sept. 8. | Details

Pentwater Public School District:

To be determined based on parent survey. School starts Sept. 4. | Details

Shelby Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Sept. 1. | Details

Walkerville Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning. | Details

OTTAWA COUNTY (PHASE 4 PLAN ONLY)

Allendale Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Aug. 25. | Details

Coopersville Area Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning with flexible option possible upon request, pending Board approval on Aug. 10. School starts. | Details

Grand Haven Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Aug. 26. | Details

Hamilton Community Schools:

Mix of in-person and online instruction or remote only option. School starts Aug. 26. |Details

Holland Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Aug. 26. | Details

Hudsonville Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Aug. 24. | Details

Jenison Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Aug. 25. | Details

Saugatuck Public Schools:

Plan to be released on Aug. 11 after board approval. | Details

Spring Lake Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Aug. 25. | Details

West Ottawa Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Sept. 1. | Details

Zeeland Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Sept. 1. | Details

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY (PHASE 4 PLAN ONLY)

Burr Oak Community Schools:

To be determined. School starts Aug. 24. |Details

Centreville Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Aug. 24. | Details

Colon Community Schools:

In-person instruction, hybrid of online and in-person learning or remote learning only. School starts Aug. 24. | Details

Constantine Public Schools:

In-person instruction, remote learning or virtual learning options. School starts Aug. 24. | Details

Mendon Community Schools:

Hybrid instruction to start the school year. Virtual learning option also available. School starts Aug. 24. | District website

Nottawa Community School:

Preliminary plan offers in-person instruction four days a week or remote learning only. School starts Aug. 24. | Details

Sturgis Public Schools:

In-person instruction for K-5 students and hybrid learning for grades 6-12 or remote learning. School starts Aug. 24. | Details

Three Rivers Community Schools:

Proposed plan options include in-person instruction for PreK-5 grade students and hybrid model of in-person and remote learning for grades 6-12 or remote learning only. School starts Aug. 24. | Details

White Pigeon Community Schools:

In-person instruction for Y5-5th grade and hybrid model of in-person instruction and remote learning for grades 6-12 or remote learning only. School starts Aug. 24. | Details

VAN BUREN COUNTY (PHASE 4 PLAN ONLY)

Bangor Public Schools:

To be determined. Parent meeting on Aug. 6. | Details

Bloomingdale Public School District:

In-person instruction Monday through Thursday with remote learning on Friday or full-time remote learning. School starts Aug. 31. | Details

Covert Public Schools:

To be determined. School starts Aug. 31. | Details

Decatur Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Aug. 31. | Details

Gobles Public School District:

In-person instruction or virtual academy. School starts Aug. 31.| Details

Hartford Public School District:

Three options: In-person instruction or hybrid model if conditions worsen; remote learning with option to shift to in-person instruction later or remote learning the entire year. School starts Sept. 8. | Details

Lawrence Public Schools:

In-person instruction or remote learning. School starts Aug. 31.| Details

Lawton Community School District:

In-person instruction, hybrid model or virtual learning only. School starts Aug. 31.| Details

Mattawan Consolidated School:

Remote learning to start the year; district will decide whether to add in-person instruction tentatively by Sept. 4. School starts Aug. 24. | Details

Paw Paw Public School District:

In-person instruction for K-7, hybrid of in-person instruction and online learning for grades 8-12 or remote learning. School starts Aug. 31. | Details

South Haven Public Schools:

In-person instruction with cohort groups for JK-5 grades; in-person instruction for grades 6-12 to be decided based on enrollment or virtual learning only. School starts Aug. 31. | Details