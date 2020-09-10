‘Letdown’: Pandemic prevents bands from marching

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Football plays on this fall, but halftime will be silent. Marching band season remains canceled, at least for now.

Friday night football game performances, competitors and parades are all eliminated this year. For some schools, it means school band is on hold. Others, like Rockford High School, are pushing forward.

“It’s been heartbreaking for not only myself but them,” Rockford band director Evan Bahm said. “They are missing out on competitions and football performances.”

Rockford took first place in the state competition the past three years. Then COVID-19 stopped the music.

“It’s a bit of a letdown,” drum major and senior Will MacIntosh said.

Drum majors keep the band together, which is a challenge when the band has close to 300 members and COVID-19 mitigation guidelines cap in-person gatherings at 100 people.

Bahm said for now, the kids are practicing at home on their own. Starting Monday, they go back to in-person learning and members will practice outside in five smaller groups. They will wear masks when they are not playing and place covers on some of the horn instruments. It’s not the same as being all together, but it’s a step forward.

“It so important for these kids socially to be able to do this and it’s so importantly emotionally for these kids to be able to connect in a setting,” Bahm said.

It could be a full year without a performance.

“All we know for sure is that everything is changing all the time,” Bahm said.

So why continue to practice? McIntosh said it’s about members keeping up their skill set and focusing on what they love: making music. One day, he said, whether it’s this year or later, the band will be back together and the music will go on.

There is a chance bands could return if the state moves into the next phase of the governor’s reopening plan, but there’s no indication that’s in the near future.