Lessons don’t end with coronavirus school shutdown

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Many schools are making sure kids keep their bodies nourished by providing meals to children during the shutdown. But what about nourishment for their minds?

In the Kenowa Hills Public Schools district, teachers are preparing traditional and virtual lesson plans to keep kids from falling behind. Students can lose a lot of learning momentum during what seems like, to them, a three- or four-week vacation.

Kenowa Hills first grade teacher Katie Kemp spent the first few days of her extended spring break in her classroom, putting together lesson plans for parents to pick up.

“In each lesson plan, it has math, phonics reading,” Kemp said, showing the folders with three weeks’ worth of homework packed inside. “We also have personalized learning for each student.”

Kemp is also using her teacher Facebook page and school email to help parents keep up.

“I’m one my phone 24/7 anyway, because that’s how I stay connected,” Kemp said.

None of the work she’s assigning is mandatory. All of it is important.

“We have very supportive parents that have come in to the school and gotten their kids’ work and are now playing the part of teacher,” Kemp said.

Down the hall, a team of third grade Kenowa Hills Central Elementary teachers has been working on a more digital version of homework assignments. Parents and students can now log into the school’s learning management system to find it.

“Basically, we’re taking the third grade curriculum so they can continue to work on those concepts at home,” teacher Char Hartley explained. “It’s hard to go into as much depth as we would do at school. And I’m purposely not putting things on there that would be overly frustrating to the kids and maybe the parents as well.”

It’s not just homework. Teachers are also posting bedtime stories on the school’s Facebook page.

“It will definitely help keep them moving along and hopefully pick up in a better place than they otherwise would,” third grade teacher Jim Wickering said.

Learning programs for the shutdown vary from distract to district to district. If you’re a parent and want to find out what your school is offering, call its central office.

