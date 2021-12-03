Leaders of West Michigan hospitals to address COVID-19 surge Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three major health systems will come together Friday to update the public on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in West Michigan.

The presidents of Spectrum Health, Mercy Health Saint Mary’s and University of Michigan Health-West will hold a noon news conference, which will be livestreamed on woodtv.com. They are expected to share the latest COVID-19 case statistics and what the community can expect during the holiday season.

Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Baker also plans to speak about expectations for businesses during the current COVID-19 surge.

Michigan leads the nation for most new COVID-19 cases per capita over the past two weeks.

In less than four weeks, the number of COVID-19 patients in Spectrum Health hospitals has roughly doubled from 288 on Nov. 5 to 455 on Friday, data shows. As of Monday, 152 COVID-19 patients filled beds at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s hospitals in Muskegon and Grand Rapids, according to the health system’s website.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced last week that the Department of Defense is sending 22 health care workers to Spectrum Health to help with the unprecedented influx of COVID-19 patients. The nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists started arriving Tuesday and are expected to be on hand for at least 30 days.

The federal government also sent 22 medical staffers to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn and plans to deploy another 22-person team to Covenant Hospital in Saginaw. The Covenant team is expected to start treating patients Dec. 12.