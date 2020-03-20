Laundry service deliveries increase amid outbreak

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Laundry services are seeing home deliveries increase because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Paris Cleaners and Laundry in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek area says deliveries have increased 25 to 30% in one week, according to General Manager Steve Leep.

The company has seen a decrease in counter service. Since there are more people working from home, there is less formal clothing to be dry-cleaned.

The increase in delivery service is mostly for casual clothing.

“At some point, the dry cleaning will pick back up,” Leep said. “We’ll see that when people are getting back to work.”

Workers at Paris Cleaners and Laundry in Portage. (March 20, 2020)

Alexandra Leighton, an employee of four years, knows people who have been laid off because of the pandemic and feels grateful for the opportunity to work.

“It’s nice being able to come in, do my job and keep me busy and it just helps you not think about all the other negative in the world right now,” Leighton said.

With washing clothes increasingly important, especially for medical workers, the company says it provides an essential service that is needed.

“The dry cleaning, laundering process as well as pressing, does kill viruses and so the normal standard procedures that we follow are recommended by the CDC and they’re actually recommending you increase the frequency of your cleaning right now as well,” Leep said.

A photo of Paris Cleaners and Laundry in Portage. (March 20, 2020)

The business has been around for more than a century and believes it can adapt to find a way through the crisis.

“We’ve been in business since 1903 and have been through World War I, World War II, the Great Depression, many of the recessions. We’re here to do what we can to keep surviving,” Leep said.

The cleaning services anticipates deliveries will increase but says it is too early to know what the demand will be.