LaughFest cancels, postpones events over virus concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizers of Gilda’s LaughFest announced this weekend’s events have been canceled or postponed.
Friday, LaughFest organizers said the events scheduled for Friday through Sunday were canceled or postponed.
The following events are postponed:
- Maria Bamford at Wealthy Theatre
- Fortune Feimster at Fountain Street Church
- Jeff Foxworthy at DeVos Place
- Rockin’ Home Grown at The Intersection
- River City Improv at Wealthy Theatre
Rescheduling details for the shows will be released later. Tickets will be honored for the events or ticketholders can get a refund, according to a LaughFest news release.
It comes after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommended earlier this week the cancellation or postponement of events more than 100 people.
Thursday night, officials announced 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that all public and private schools will be closed, effective Monday, for three weeks.
Michigan COVID-19 data can be found on the state’s website.
