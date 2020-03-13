LaughFest cancels, postpones events over virus concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizers of Gilda’s LaughFest announced this weekend’s events have been canceled or postponed.

Friday, LaughFest organizers said the events scheduled for Friday through Sunday were canceled or postponed.

The following events are postponed:

Maria Bamford at Wealthy Theatre

Fortune Feimster at Fountain Street Church

Jeff Foxworthy at DeVos Place

Rockin’ Home Grown at The Intersection

River City Improv at Wealthy Theatre

Rescheduling details for the shows will be released later. Tickets will be honored for the events or ticketholders can get a refund, according to a LaughFest news release.

We are seriously sorry to have to announce the cancellation of the last three days of Gilda's LaughFest. Full statement in picture. pic.twitter.com/Bs2F9CmsW9 — LaughFest (@LaughFest) March 13, 2020

It comes after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommended earlier this week the cancellation or postponement of events more than 100 people.

Thursday night, officials announced 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that all public and private schools will be closed, effective Monday, for three weeks.

Michigan COVID-19 data can be found on the state’s website.

