Lakeview High School goes virtual due to COVID-19 outbreak

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Lakeview High School in Battle Creek has switched to virtual learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The move came after the school received guidance from the Calhoun County Public Health Department. The school is scheduled to go back to in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 27.

In the interim, students can still participate in both indoor and outdoor sports and other extracurriculars.

According to data from Sept. 13 on the school’s COVID-19 dashboard, nine students at the high school have tested positive for COVID-19 and 47 are quarantined.

The health department is recommending students avoid large gatherings with other students.

“We will continue to implement preventative measures as recommended by the health department,” a district spokesperson said Wednesday.