Kzoo officer tests positive for COVID-19; exposed off-duty

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says one of its officers has tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer was exposed to the virus while off-duty. The department says the officer is currently off work and recovering at home.

It was announced on Monday a Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy had tested positive for COVID-19. Sheriff Richard Fuller says only some close friends and family of the deputy had to be quarantined and not the general public.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan nearly reached 2,900 as of Wednesday. According to the latest state numbers, there have been 10 positive cases of the virus.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.