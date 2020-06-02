Kent District Library announces reopening plans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People will soon be able to drop off library materials they have been holding on to from the Kent District Library.

Exterior book drops at all KDL locations will open on Monday, the same day many restrictions are lifted in the state.

KDL will also be launching a curbside service for picking up items on June 15. Limited services in the branches are expected to reopen July 6.

Officials say KDL is taking a phased approach to reopening to allow staff time to implement changes, like social distancing areas and additional sanitation procedures.

KDL reminds patrons it’s a fine-free library, so it’s OK to hold on to materials until it’s convenient to return them.

More than 240,000 items are currently checked out. Items will be “placed in quarantine” for three days before it’s available to be checked out again, KDL says.

KDL has been closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More details about KDL’s plan, including details of its curbside service, can be found online.