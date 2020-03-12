Kent County K-12 schools take some COVID-19 precautions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — K-12 schools in Kent County will continue to hold classes despite concerns about coronavirus, though administrators are taking some precautions.

“School is still in session and we plan to continue to be in session,” Kent Intermediate School District Superintendent Ron Caniff said during a Thursday afternoon press conference, speaking on behalf of all 20 public school districts in the county, plus Grand Rapids Christian and Catholic schools.

Child care programs are also not being canceled.

However, the following measures are being taken until further notice to mitigate any potential spread of COVID-19:

Field trips are suspended until further notice.

All school-sponsored travel is suspended.

All assemblies, performances and facility rentals for events involving more than 100 people in the same room are suspended.

Athletics events will follow MHSAA guidelines .

. Outdoor events will follow guidance from the Kent County Health Department.

Tours of school facilities are suspended.

Volunteers’ access to classrooms will be limited.

Based on guidance from local and state health officials, student groups and clubs involving fewer than 100 people can continue to meet.

“If we as a health department believed closing schools would decrease the transmission of COVID-19, we would close schools immediately. We would be the first to act,” Joann Hoganson, the director of the Kent County Health Department’s Community Wellness Division, said. “But the truth is that the data that we see from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and from other excellent science tells us that there is not a lot of benefit in closing schools in terms of transmission of this virus.”

She said closing schools can even have negative benefits because it could send kids to their grandparents for care, and elderly people are at a higher risk of developing severe cases of COVID-19. Officials were also worried about parents not having a child care alternative.

“We’re looking at the big picture and we’re looking at science and we’re looking at what the epidemiology tells us,” she said.

She noted that Kent County has not had a single confirmed case of coronavirus. She said if local cases are found, officials may decide to reassess the situation in schools.

“Closing schools could actually make matters worse instead of better,” Caniff said.

They also urged parents to keep their sick children home, saying they are many cases of the common cold and influenza.

>>Online: Kent County Health Department on COVID-19

Superintendents in Muskegon County have said their schools have amped up cleaning and hygiene practices, and are starting to limit large gatherings, assemblies and field trips.

Michigan has recorded two cases of coronavirus, both in the southeast part of the state. On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged organizations to consider canceling events where more than 100 people would gather.

Since Wednesday, a flood of Michigan colleges and universities announced they were canceling in-person classes and moved to online learning. Caniff noted colleges have a different set of circumstances to consider, namely dorm life.

COVID-19 can often present with mild symptoms and most people who get it recover. However, it can be deadly, especially for older patients and those with preexisting conditions. More than 127,00 people have contracted it worldwide, about 1,300 of whom are in the United States.