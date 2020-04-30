Kent County Recycling Center to reopen after shutdown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Recycling and Education Center will reopen on Monday after a five-week shutdown.

The center on Wealthy Street will start accepting recycling materials on that day. The drop-off stations at the recycling center and North Kent Recycling and Waste Center in Rockford will also reopen that day as well.

Officials say neither facility will be open on Saturdays.

The center closed on March 27 to limit the exposure of COVID-19, citing concerns workers would not be able to maintain a proper distance from each other.

Officials say they have put several measures in place to ensure its 40 workers are safe, including prescreening employees, increasing cleaning frequency at workstations, staggering workstations to meet social distancing rules and increasing personal protective gear.

“We thank residents who have stored their recyclables during the shutdown for their patience and commitment to recycling and reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfills,” said Kristen Wieland, Kent County DPW Communications Manager in a press release. “We encourage anyone with recyclables piling up in their garages to begin putting them out at the curb for collection now that we’re operating again.”