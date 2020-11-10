Kent County Health Dept. prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The largest health department in our area is preparing to start distributing a vaccine for coronavirus once its ready.

Pfizer on Monday said that its COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective in preventing infection and no serious safety concerns have been reported.

The Kent County Health Department says the news from Pfizer is “extremely exciting.”

“We’ve been waiting all year long for some news about the arrival of a vaccine,” said Kent County Administrative Health Officer Adam London.

He added that the announcement by Pfizer, which has a facility in Portage, is very promising.

“We really want to do what we call a push strategy as much as possible which means, that once the vaccine becomes available, we are going to push it to as many points of distribution as possible,” London said.

The strategy includes different medical facilities and a mobile vaccine clinic to reach rural areas along with urban areas where transportation is less available.

The challenge, particularly with the Pfizer vaccine, is that it has to be stored in very cold temperature, which requires special storage units. The Kent County Health Department is now ordering three more to hold up to a quarter of a million doses.

The number of vaccines given to each state will be determined by population. Vaccines will be distributed to people with health issue and our frontline workers first.

“Most of the studies are showing about two-thirds of the population needs to have an immune response to COVID-19,” London said.

The goal is herd immunity. It can be accomplished two ways: by getting a vaccine or the virus.

“That’s concerning because if that’s the route we go, our hospitals are going to be overwhelmed and people are going to suffer,” he said.

The health department says surveys show about half the population are opposed to taking the vaccine. No one will be required to take the vaccine, but it will be more effective if more people get it.

“We need to make sure that the entire global population has some protection from COVID-19, so its can’t undermine our economies and our way of life on an ongoing basis like it has in 2020,” London said.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it will pay for any COVID-19 vaccine that is approved by the Food and Drug Administration so Americans can get the vaccine.