Kent County Health Department opens COVID-19 testing sites

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department is opening four COVID-19 testing locations to make testing more available in the community, it says.

There will be two drive-thru sites and two walk-thru sites.

Drive-thru sites will be open on Mondays and Wednesdays at:

The Kent County Health Department’s main clinic at 700 Fuller Avenue NE in Grand Rapids from 9 a.m. to noon until Sept. 1.

The Kent County Health Department’s south clinic at 4700 Kalamazoo Avenue SE in Kentwood from 9 a.m. to noon until Sept. 1.

Walk-thru sites will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays at:

Potter’s House Christian School at 810 Van Raalte Drive in Grand Rapids from 9 a.m. to noon until Aug. 1.

Baxter Community Health Center at 958 Baxter Street in Grand Rapids from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. until Sept. 1.

“Expanding COVID-19 testing in Kent County is important,” Christopher Bendekgey with the Kent County Health Department said. “We wanted to establish sites in the geographic areas where we are seeing the highest incidents of positive cases and where individuals have less access to transportation.”

Testing is available to individuals:

Older than 6 months

Living in a community that’s impacted by the virus

Exposed to a person who has tested positive for the virus or has symptoms

Working at a job with high risk exposure to the virus

Insurance and identification aren’t needed and testing is free. People who do have health insurance are asked to bring an insurance card.

Masks are required when arriving at testing sites.

You can register for testing on the county’s website or by calling 616.632.7200.