Kent County Health Department hosts free COVID-19 webinar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department will host a free webinar Thursday to answer questions from employers and employees concerned with COVID-19 in the workplace.

There are a number of ways you can join this webinar — which begins at 10 a.m. and runs till 11 a.m. — by phone, by internet on your device and even on the health department’s website which will be posted online after the event.

Experts with the Kent County Health Department will present current data on the virus in the county and explain what you should do if you test positive or come in contact with the coronavirus.

To join, you will need the link to meeting and one of several numbers you can call into in order to talk or listen during the meeting: +1 646 876 9923, +1 301 715 8592, +1 312 626 6799, +1 346 248 7799, +1 408 638 0968, +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782.

There is also a webinar ID you may need as well: 988 5306 0103.

Space is limited, however, and there’s still time for you to register in advance to make sure you grab a spot though registration is not required.