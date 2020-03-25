Closings & Delays
Kent County giving food to 900 families Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With many out of work as a statewide stay-at-home order closes businesses or forces them to cut staff, Kent County is providing food to those in need in a Thursday.

From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., members of low-income households can pick up food from Kent County Community Action at the health department building on 121 Franklin St. SE in Grand Rapids.

“This distribution is one-way KCCA is responding to this public health crisis and is helping to ensure our under-served populations have access to fresh and healthy food,” KCCA Director Susan Cervantes said in a Wednesday statement.

She said food will go to some 900 households.

You should enter from Jefferson Street. Police will be directing traffic. Stay in your car and pop your truck so workers can load food. Make sure there’s enough room for 50 pounds or more of food. You’ll get things like fresh apples, canned fruit and vegetables, macaroni and meat.

The county is looking for volunteers to help give out food. You can sign up online.

