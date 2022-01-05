Kent County COVID-19 guidelines updated to match CDC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department has updated its COVID-19 guidelines to line up with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for reduced isolation and quarantine days from 10 days to five days for the general population.

Isolation is for someone who has tested positive for the virus. People who have had close contact with someone who tested positive should quarantine.

Cathy Armstrong with the health department says people who are symptomatic should use the onset date to determine when the five-day isolation begins.

The health department is also recommending universal masking anytime you are in public, regardless of vaccination status and whether or not you have been exposed. That recommendation extends to schools as well as the general population.

As always: if you feel sick, regardless of how mild the symptoms are, please stay home.