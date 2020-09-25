Kent County announces $5M for business closed by COVID-19 order

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County businesses shuttered under a state order aimed at preventing coronavirus are getting another shot at financial support.

Kent County officials Thursday announced another $5 million in grant funding for eligible businesses that were closed by executive order as of Aug. 1. That includes:

Indoor theaters

Cinemas

Performance venues

Banquet centers

Indoor gymnasiums

Fitness centers

Recreation centers

Sports facilities

Exercise facilities

Bowling alleys

Indoor climbing facilities

Indoor dance areas

Skating rinks

Trampoline parks

The funding also applies to contractors, vendors and suppliers that were directly impacted by business closures, including caterers.

Businesses interested in the funding must be registered in Kent County, a private, for-profit or non-profit entity and closed as of Aug. 1 by executive order. will get a short-term grant ranging from $10,000 to $40,000 depending on their size, operating costs and employee count.

Applications are being accepted as long as funds are available. Businesses can apply online now.

Kent County leaders also announced $750,000 to support childcare providers.