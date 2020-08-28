Kent Co. schools recieve additional COVID-19 funding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More coronavirus-related aid is coming to Kent County schools.

This week, the Kent County Board of Commissioners devoted $2 million from the $115 million CARES Act grant the county received to offset the pandemic’s impact.

The disbursement will equate to about $16 per student.

“This could be PPE, additional sanitation costs, nursing, mental health, technology for some distance learning. So it’s fairly broad,” Kent ISD Superintendent Ron Caniff told News 8.

“These were dollars that were allocated to the county and the county has graciously supported issuing a portion of these funds to all the school districts; private, public, charter schools throughout our county. And we’re very grateful for that.”

The commission will contact districts and schools directly regarding the allocation. The funding must be used for costs associated with COVID-19.

“The need is real and ongoing. This isn’t going away any time soon, so every bit helps, and this will be put to great use,” Caniff added.