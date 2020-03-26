Kent Co. Recycling Center temporarily closes amid outbreak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County Recycling Center will be temporarily closing its drop-off station near Rockford and stop taking loads of recyclables due to COVID-19 concerns.

The changes will start at 5 p.m. Friday.

Officials say the center employs 40 people who sort recyclables. Due to the workstations being close together, it’s not possible to maintain the social distancing needed to limit exposure to the virus and continue operating, according to the news release.

All recyclables typically taken to these facilities must be either held until the center reopens or trashed.

Kent County’s South Kent Landfill, Waste-to-Energy Facility and North Kent Transfer Station will stay open for critical waste disposal services.

Residents are asked to bag all trash to reduce the risk of exposure to waste workers.

Officials say it has not picked a date for recycling activities to resume, but updates can be found online.