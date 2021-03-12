Kent Co. medical director urges safe St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Days after the first cases of COVID-19 were announced last year, holiday events were crossed off the calendar. The first to go were Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations, such as Irish on Ionia.

This year, restaurants and bars are preparing for toned down celebrations.

Dr. Nirali Bora, the medical director with the Kent County Health Department says the best thing you can do is find an outdoor celebration and make sure to keep wearing your mask.

If you are going to be eating and drinking, it’s recommended to do that outside if you can help it. Stick to the guidelines by keeping your distance and staying away from crowds.

KCHD says it is crunch time in beating the pandemic, and that we are only four to six weeks away from a possible light at the end of the tunnel.

“I think these next few weeks are going to be really important,” said Bora. “We’re seeing increases in the variant. Just as we’re hopefully getting to get more vaccines in the upcoming weeks, we just need to be careful a little bit longer so that our goal is really by the summer. We want people to be able to gather and be outside and be with their friends and see their families.”

She said the county’s seeing progress with vaccinations, but there are still some concerning trends, including an increase in positivity rates and hospitalizations.

The silver lining is that there has been a dramatic decrease in the elderly population getting sick.

The health department says this is an indication that vaccines are working.

However, until more people get vaccinated, we should be alert with the rise in COVID-19 variants.

“The variants spread more quickly than we’re even able to detect,” she said. “This is why we are still recommending to please be cautious a little bit longer wear that mask. We know people are going to be traveling for spring break. Be careful when you come back. We don’t want the variant to [rise] even more when people come back from spring break and spread it.”