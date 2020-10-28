Kent Co. launches new digital tracing tool for COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department is launching a new tool to help track coronavirus cases.

Health officials are partnering with Michigan software developer CoherentRX to implement a program called Patient Education Genius. It will help collect information from people who test positive for COVID-19 through a digital survey sent through text or email.

The program will also help provide isolation and quarantine information.

People who do not complete the digital survey will get a call from a disease investigator to collect the information.

The department says while it has used the program on a limited basis over the past few weeks, it will start using the tool on a larger scale.

People younger than 18 and older than 70 will receive a phone call from health officials when they test positive for the virus.