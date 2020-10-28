Kent Co. launches new digital tracing tool for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic-kent-county-health-department

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department is launching a new tool to help track coronavirus cases.

Health officials are partnering with Michigan software developer CoherentRX to implement a program called Patient Education Genius. It will help collect information from people who test positive for COVID-19 through a digital survey sent through text or email.

The program will also help provide isolation and quarantine information.

People who do not complete the digital survey will get a call from a disease investigator to collect the information.

The department says while it has used the program on a limited basis over the past few weeks, it will start using the tool on a larger scale.

People younger than 18 and older than 70 will receive a phone call from health officials when they test positive for the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links