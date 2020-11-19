Kent Co. Health Dept. launches ‘I love you so’ holiday campaign

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department teamed up with local hospitals to launch a multimedia campaign encouraging people not to gather in person for the holidays.

The “I love you so” campaign begins as county health officials are seeing more than 500 new COVID-19 cases daily with positivity rates between 10% and 19%, which has overwhelmed hospitals and health care providers.

“This really is a ‘tough love’ message for our community. We all want to get together to celebrate with family and friends, but those gatherings are the perfect places for the virus to spread,” said Kent County Health Department Director Dr. Adam London. “We are asking everyone to make their own health and the health of their loved ones their top priorities this holiday season.”

The ad will show neighborhoods, food and virtual family gatherings.

Spectrum Health, Mercy Health Saint Mary’s and Metro Health have joined the KCHD in the campaign. The ad will run through the end of the year on local TV and radio stations, cable networks, print and digital platforms.

“This is a difficult moment. There is so much emotion tied to telling someone you love that you’re not going join them for a holiday celebration,” said Josh Leffingwell, partner at Well Design Studio, the agency that led creative development of the campaign. “We wanted to give people language to use with their friends and family. It’s a simple message: ‘I love you so much that I’m willing to miss our holiday gathering to help keep us all safe.’”

The $250,000 campaign was funded through a CARES Act fund.