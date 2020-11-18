Kent Co. churches limiting gatherings to combat COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Churches across Kent County are limiting gatherings beginning Wednesday to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Participating churches will discontinue large gatherings like worship services, weddings and meetings of more than five people until Dec. 8.
Religious leaders with the Kent County COVID Church Task Force say they have met weekly with the health department to reduce the spread of COVID-19 since the virus was detected in Michigan in March.
“Pastors have been moved by the pleas of front-line healthcare workers, as well as the ongoing suffering and loss of life of Kent County residents as a result of this virus,” said Rev. Khary Bridgewater on behalf of the Kent County COVID-19 Church Task Force in a statement. “Our physicians and nurses are risking their lives, working double shifts, suffering through physical, mental, and emotional hardship to care for patients. We want to give them a fighting chance.”
The churches will hold online worship sessions. Some churches will also conduct wellness checks on their communities via phone, text and digital platforms.
“Worshipping in community takes many forms,” said Rev. Nathaniel Moody, pastor of Brown Hutcherson Ministries and Grand Rapids 3rd Ward City Commissioner in a statement. “Loving one another – caring for others – this is the primary call of the Gospel. Our deeds, not our words, are the greatest evidence of our faith. Today, staying safely at home is a stronger statement of faith. May God bring peace, healing and restoration to the land.”
Below are the 61 leaders who have pledged:
- Rev. Nathaniel Moody, co-chair Kent County COVID-19 Church Task Force, of Brown Hutcherson Ministries
- Rev. Miguel A. Toro, co-chair Kent County COVID-19 Church Task Force, of Iglesia de Cristo Misionera
- Rev. Jeff Manion, co-chair Kent County COVID-19 Church Task Force, of Ada Bible Church
- Rev. Miguel Abreu of Iglesia de Cristo Misionera
- Rev. Carlos Aranguiz of Iglesia Belem Grand Rapids
- Rev. Joy Bonnema of Madison Square Church (North Campus)
- Rev. Perfecto Brown of The New Breed Church
- Rev. Suzan Brown of The New Breed Church
- Rev. Dr. Ron Carter of King’s Bible Church
- Rev. Kevin Crisostomo of Iglesia Cristo Misionera
- Rev. Robert Dean of New Life COGIC
- Rev. Darrell Delaney of Madison Square Church (Square Campus)
- Rev. Dr. Howard C. Earle, Jr. of New Hope Baptist Church
- Rev. Troy A. Evans of The EDGE Urban Fellowship
- Rev. Juan F. Flores of Belen Casa del Pan
- Rev. Dr. Eula C. Gaddis, Jr. of Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church
- Rev. Dr. Willie A. Gholston II of First Community AME Church
- Rev. Adam Green of New Dimensions Victory Center Church of God in Christ
- Rev. Dwight Gutridge of St. Luke AME Zion
- Rev. Julian Guzman of Iglesia Vida Plena
- Rev. Dr. Timothy Mark Harris of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church
- Rev. Severino Hernandez of Iglesia Fuente de Vida
- Rev. Dr. Kenneth W. Hoskins of Alpha Omega Ministries COGIC
- Rev. Michelle Jackson of Church Builders Bible Training Center
- Rev. Jay Jones of The Pentecostals of Kentwood
- Rev. Joe Jones of Brown Hutcherson Ministries
- Rev. Dr. Kizombo L. Kalumbula, Jr. of Tabernacle Community Church
- Rev. Brad Knetsch of Madison Square Church (Franklin Campus)
- Rev. Dallas Lenear of Journey Church Grand Rapids
- Rev. Thea Leunk of Eastern Avenue Christian Reformed Church
- Rev. Nygil B. Likely of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
- Rev. Artie M. Lindsay, Sr. of Tabernacle Community Church
- Rev. Marcus Little of Berean Baptist Church
- Rev. Ernestine Lockett of Bread of the World Church
- Rev. Deborah McCreary of Eastminster Presbyterian Church
- Rev. Sandra McGlothin of Women of Faith Ministries
- Bishop Dennis McMurray of Renaissance Church of God in Christ
- Rev. Jorge Morales of Iglesia Casa de Oración
- Rev. John Mondi of African Community Fellowship
- Rev. Daniel Oglesby of Living Word Christian Center
- Rev. Carl A. Pace, Jr. of True Light Baptist Church
- Rev. Daniel Parker of Kingdom Life Ministries
- Rev. M. Wayne Peters of 4 Fires Ministries
- Rev. J.R. Pittman of Ignite Fellowship Church
- Rev. Anna Radcliffe of City Chapel Grand Rapids
- Rev. Ron Radcliffe of City Chapel Grand Rapids
- Rev. David Reynoso of Iglesia Sanando las Naciones
- Rev. Isaura Rivas of Mt. Zion Hispanic Seventh-day Adventist Church
- Rev. José Luis Rivas of Iglesia Cada de mi Padre
- Rev. Jose Riveron of Iglesia Bautista Reconciliacíon
- Rev. Leatha Roberts of Changing Point Church
- Rev. Robert Roberts of Changing Point Church
- Rev. Charlie Selmon, Jr. of Wellspring Church of Grand Rapids
- Rev. Raycheen Sims of Dream Builders International Church
- Rev. Robert Sims of Dream Builders International Church
- Rev. Dr. James C. Stokes of New Life Tabernacle COGIC
- Rev. Leroy Tolbert of Macedonia Baptist Church
- Rev. Robert Trice of Relevant Church Grand Rapids
- Rev. Willie E. Waver II of No Greater Love Ministries
- Rev. Theda Fields White of Pinnacle Crest Ministries
- Rev. Tim Wilson of South Harbor Church