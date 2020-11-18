Kent Co. churches limiting gatherings to combat COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Churches across Kent County are limiting gatherings beginning Wednesday to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Participating churches will discontinue large gatherings like worship services, weddings and meetings of more than five people until Dec. 8.

Religious leaders with the Kent County COVID Church Task Force say they have met weekly with the health department to reduce the spread of COVID-19 since the virus was detected in Michigan in March.

“Pastors have been moved by the pleas of front-line healthcare workers, as well as the ongoing suffering and loss of life of Kent County residents as a result of this virus,” said Rev. Khary Bridgewater on behalf of the Kent County COVID-19 Church Task Force in a statement. “Our physicians and nurses are risking their lives, working double shifts, suffering through physical, mental, and emotional hardship to care for patients. We want to give them a fighting chance.”

The churches will hold online worship sessions. Some churches will also conduct wellness checks on their communities via phone, text and digital platforms.

“Worshipping in community takes many forms,” said Rev. Nathaniel Moody, pastor of Brown Hutcherson Ministries and Grand Rapids 3rd Ward City Commissioner in a statement. “Loving one another – caring for others – this is the primary call of the Gospel. Our deeds, not our words, are the greatest evidence of our faith. Today, staying safely at home is a stronger statement of faith. May God bring peace, healing and restoration to the land.”

Below are the 61 leaders who have pledged: