Kent and Ottawa counties order masks in pre-K-6 schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department and Ottawa County Department of Public Health have issued public health orders requiring masks to be worn by students inside preschool through sixth grade schools.

The goal, health officials say, is to protect vulnerable people and those who can’t get vaccinated from the virus, slow the spread of the virus and keep kids in classrooms.

“This was a necessary decision as we are seeing rapid increases in COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant,” Kent County Administrative Health Officer Adam London said in a Friday statement. “It also appears as though this variant may be more likely to cause serious illness and hospitalization, so we need to take precautions to keep our children healthy and in school.”

The orders require masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status inside buildings that have preschool through sixth grade classrooms. There are exceptions for people under the age of 4, though masks are advised for children as young as 2, for certain medical conditions and for vaccinated teachers who work with children who are hard of hearing.

The orders will remain in effect until 60 days after a vaccine is authorized for children as young as preschool or until counties are considered in low risk for virus spread by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for at least a week.

“Vaccinations prevent most COVID-19 infections,” Ottawa County Administrative Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky stated. “However, many of our students are too young to be vaccinated so our Order seeks to protect them and slow the transmission of the coronavirus in our schools and community.”

One week ago, the Kent County Health Department was not yet prepared to issue an order, with London saying “not all options (had) been exhausted to prevent the danger before us.” He did, however, issue the “highest recommendation possible” that districts follow state and federal guidance that students wear masks.

Since then, Kent County has been moved from the CDC’s “substantial” risk category for virus transmission to “high,” the worst level.

Grand Rapids Public Schools, Holland Public Schools and Wyoming Public Schools had already decided to require masks in all schools and Forest Hills Public Schools for all K-6 and all unvaccinated students.

The health departments in Allegan and Kalamazoo counties announced Wednesday that they were requiring masks in kindergarten through sixth grade schools, probably until six weeks after a vaccine is OK’d for children as young as 5.

Michigan is seeing an increase in cases driven by the highly transmissible delta variant. The average positivity rate creeping up toward three times the 3% threshold that public health officials say shows community spread is controlled. The average case rate is up 600% since a late June low, though it remains slightly lower than it was at the same point last year.

Earlier this week, the state’s chief epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo reminded parents that children can catch the virus and become very sick from it, and that kids under the age of 12 are at risk because they can’t yet get vaccinated.

“The proportion of all cases that are made up of all children has been increasing in the last month,” Lyon-Callo said during a virtual briefing Wednesday. “Children can also be sources of outbreak, and this was true even before the delta variant.”

She said other states have seen large spikes in children being hospitalized with the virus as delta surges. Children are also at risk for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, more commonly known as MIS-C. While that’s rare, it can make children very sick or cause death.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is also strongly recommending universal masking in schools, though it has stopped short of issuing an order.